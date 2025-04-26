Azerbaijan, Switzerland address current state and dev't prospects within bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The latest round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Swiss Confederation took place in the city of Bern on April 25, 2025, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Swiss delegation was headed by Muriel Peneveyre, Head of the Eurasia Division of the State Secretariat of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

During the consultations, the two sides reviewed political relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a continuous political dialogue through mutual visits and meetings held within international platforms.

The discussions also covered cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, transport, and humanitarian affairs, as well as collaboration within international organizations. Both sides addressed the current state of these relations and explored prospects for future development.

The importance of expanding the legal and contractual framework to support cooperation in various sectors was also highlighted.

Rzayev informed his Swiss counterparts about Azerbaijan’s contributions to climate diplomacy and the global climate agenda, including its presidency of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), initiatives proposed during the session, and achievements attained.

The meeting also addressed the post-conflict situation in the region, the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization process, steps taken by Azerbaijan toward establishing lasting peace, the ongoing landmine threat in the liberated territories, and the wide-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts underway.

The consultations concluded with an exchange of views on regional and international issues, as well as topics of mutual interest.

During the visit, Rzayev also held several other business meetings.

