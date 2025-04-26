Iran shows significant increase in revived industrial enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The number of industrial enterprises that resumed operations in Iran has increased by 73 percent in the past Iranian year (from March 20, 2024, through March 20, 2025), compared to the previous year (from March 21, 2023, through March 19, 2024).

Data obtained by Trend from the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) indicates that 1,344 industrial enterprises were revived across the country during the last year, with the highest number of reopenings occurring in Tehran, Isfahan, and Fars provinces.

Additionally, the production capacity of 2,952 industrial enterprises was increased in the same period.

The report also noted that, by the end of the previous year (March 19, 2024), 12,067 industrial enterprises had ceased operations in the country.

Iran currently has 851 industrial parks, where more than 55,000 industrial enterprises are operating. Over one million workers are employed in these industrial enterprises.

