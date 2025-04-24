Azerbaijan slams Canadian foreign minister for bias

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Engaging in advocacy for the Armenian National Committee of Canada, rather than prioritizing Canadian national interests and maintaining credibility on the international stage, raises serious concerns about the judgment and awareness required for the role of Foreign Minister, said Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada, Trend reports.

“Unfortunately, you never acknowledged the suffering of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis who faced ethnic cleansing, massacres, atrocities, cultural erasures and other crimes against humanity committed by Armenia.

As it is well said: “Bias, like a shadow, darkens the light of reason.”

Just a kind reminder: always stick to facts, not false narratives of Armenian diaspora.

Azerbaijan’s counter-terrorism measures in 2023, was legitimate and proportionate response to provocations of #Armenia’s illegal military units present in the territories of Azerbaijan. The operation, that lasted less than 24 hours, aimed to neutralize illegal Armenian military formations and infrastructure, being in full compliance with international humanitarian law.

Civilian populations and infrastructure were not targeted, and Armenian residents’ departure from the region was a voluntary choice,” he wrote on his page on X.