Azerbaijani MPs set to participate in NATO PA seminar in Türkiye's Antalya

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijani parliamentarians, including the chairman of the temporary commission against foreign interference and hybrid threats, as well as head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA NATO), Ramil Namazov, alongside delegation members Samir Veliyev and Javadshir Feyziyev, will travel to Antalya, Türkiye, on April 27 to participate in a joint seminar organized by the NATO PA Committee on Economics and Security and the Special Group on the Mediterranean and the Middle East, the parliamentary press and public relations department told Trend.

The seminar will address global and regional issues, ongoing conflicts, Türkiye's foreign policy and security priorities, the changing strategic landscape of Syria and the Middle East, the growing role of the Persian Gulf countries, the strengthening of NATO partnerships in the region, the threat of terrorism, NATO’s stance on counterterrorism, and other topics.

The visit will conclude on May 1.

