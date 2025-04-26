Uzbekistan looks to skies with French-backed cable car plans

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 26. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, held a meeting with representatives of the French company POMA S.A.S., a global leader in cable transport systems, Trend reports via the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the development of tourism infrastructure in Uzbekistan. Particular attention was paid to the potential construction of modern cable cars in popular tourist destinations across the country.

The initiative aligns with Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to enhance its tourism appeal and improve infrastructure in mountainous and scenic regions.

POMA S.A.S. brings over 80 years of international experience in designing, producing, installing, and maintaining cable car systems. The company has implemented successful projects in more than 90 countries, playing a key role in developing tourism and urban mobility infrastructure around the world.