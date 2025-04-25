Azerbaijani, Uzbek MoD representatives exchange views on mutual cooperation in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ A working meeting was held in Baku between the delegations of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

As part of the event held in accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed for 2025, the Military Strategy and Defense Planning Department of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry provided the guests with an expanded briefing on the work done in defense planning within the Azerbaijan Army, as well as on the management of related projects in this area.

During the convening, a discourse on matters of synergistic collaboration was conducted, and inquiries from attendees were addressed. In the end, the sides exchanged gifts, and a photo was taken.

