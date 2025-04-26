Iranian FM exchanges views with Omani counterpart ahead of nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Aragchi held a discussion with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Albusaidi, today in Moscow ahead of the Iran-US nuclear talks, Trend reports.

According to information, the talks focused on the process of the upcoming nuclear discussions. No further details were provided regarding the content of the meeting.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

The first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place on April 12 in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

