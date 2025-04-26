World Bank raises 2026 growth outlook for Central Asia
Photo: World Bank
The World Bank has maintained its GDP growth forecast for Central Asia at 5 percent for 2025, with a slight upward revision for 2026 to 4.4 percent, according to the latest regional economic update.
