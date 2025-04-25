Azerbaijan, Latvia boost permits for int'l freight transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The recent meeting of the Mixed Commission on International Road Transport was held in Azerbaijan's Baku on April 23-24, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency.

The meeting focused on the current state of international freight transport between the two countries, the issues in this field, and solutions to address them.

“To enhance the participation of carriers from both countries in international freight transport, an agreement was reached to double the annual quota for ‘permit’ forms on a bilateral basis. Additionally, a new type of permit form was added to the existing list – the bilateral/transit/third-country/entry form. As a result, an agreement was reached to exchange one thousand bilateral/transit permits and 300 bilateral/transit/third-country permits with Latvia.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani delegation introduced the 'e-Permit' system, which has been successfully used between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan, enabling the exchange and issuance of permits in electronic format. Interest was expressed in establishing a similar electronic exchange system with Latvia soon.

In addition, the Latvian delegation was briefed on the theoretical and practical training process for drivers at the Driver Training Center of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency,” the statement said.

