Turkmenistan, Pakistan carving out fresh paths for energy collaboration

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 25. Turkmenistan and Pakistan discussed enhancing collaboration on energy projects, Trend reports, citing the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, and Syed Ali Asad Gillani, Pakistan's Additional Secretary for Afghanistan & West Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, focused on the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) and TAP (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan) pipeline projects. Special attention was given to ensuring the sustainable and effective implementation of these important initiatives.

Ambassador Movlamov also briefed Gillani on a series of national and international events organized by Turkmenistan in connection with the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's Neutrality and the International Year of Peace and Trust 2025, declared by the UN General Assembly at Turkmenistan’s initiative.

The dialogues highlighted the robust dedication of both nations to enhancing their strategic alliance, especially in the domains of energy collaboration and regional advancement.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel