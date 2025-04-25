Central Bank of Azerbaijan revokes license of Premier Credit Bank

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has voluntarily revoked the license No. BKT-29, issued on November 1, 2014, to Premier Kredit Non-Bank Credit Organization (NBCO) LLC, the CBA told Trend.

Under Article 25.4 of the Law on Non-Banking Credit Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the decision to revoke the license of a non-banking credit organization takes effect immediately, and the organization is required to cease its activities and be liquidated under the provisions outlined in the Civil Code of Azerbaijan.