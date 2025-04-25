EU, Azerbaijan agree to resume negotiations on new partnership and co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The European Union and Azerbaijan have agreed to resume negotiations on a new partnership and cooperation agreement, the EU High Representative and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas said at a press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"This partnership should be built on mutual respect, including respect for EU member states, as well as on basic principles such as the rule of law and human rights," she said.

She noted that the EU and Azerbaijan share a longstanding partnership. In particular, the EU is Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner as well as its biggest investor.

"The EU also provides significant support for demining efforts in Azerbaijan, helping to address the consequences of the conflict and save lives. Our cooperation holds great potential for further development," she said.