Azerbaijan's military to engage in 'KURTARAN-2025' exercise

Photo: Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijani servicemen have departed for Türkiye to participate in the “KURTARAN-2025” international exercise to be held in Marmaris, Türkiye, until April 30, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The exercise is expected to involve the participation of Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force and Coast Guard Forces of the Republic of Türkiye.

As part of the exercise, a Distinguished Visitors Day is also planned to be held.

According to the plan, various types of troops will fulfill the assigned tasks in interoperability with each other as part of the exercise.

