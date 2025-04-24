Eni unveils new oil discovery in Namibia’s offshore fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Eni has confirmed the preliminary results from the Capricornus 1-X well, located in Namibia’s Orange Basin, operated by Rhino Resources, Trend reports.

Drilled on the Noble Venturer drillship, the well reached its total depth on April 2, successfully targeting the Lower Cretaceous formation.

The well encountered 38 meters of net pay with favorable petrophysical properties and no water contact observed. Hydrocarbon samples and sidewall cores were collected through wireline logging operations. A production test conducted on the light oil-bearing reservoir achieved a flow rate exceeding 11,000 barrels per day with minimal associated gas and no hydrogen sulfide.

Following the test, the well will be temporarily plugged and abandoned, and the rig will be released.

The Petroleum Exploration License 85 (PEL85) is operated by Rhino Resources, with co-venturers Azule Energy, Namcor, and Korres Investments. Eni and bp each hold a 50% interest in Azule Energy.