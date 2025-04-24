NomadMania travel club members visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The world-renowned NomadMania travel club has visited Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Trend reports.

During the visit, the group paid tribute to the memory of those killed during the Second Karabakh War at the Martyrs' Alley in Aghdam, a symbolic place.

The delegation will spend three days in Karabakh and East Zangezur, where they will observe the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts, demining activities, and the destruction caused by the brutalities during the period of occupation by Armenia.

This visit plays a key role in introducing the liberated territories within the scope of "Black tourism."

