Azerbaijani state agency rolls out sleeves for electronic competition information system

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. One of the important steps taken by the Azerbaijani State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control is the expansion of opportunities for implementing digital platforms for collecting and analyzing information related to competition legislation, the agency's head Elnur Baghirov said during a public discussion titled "The Role of Trade Networks in the Market Economy: Opportunities and Perspectives", Trend reports.

According to him, on this basis, the agency initiated the establishment of the Electronic Competition Information System.

Baghirov noted that the mentioned system will enable the acceptance and processing of applications from consumers and market participants in the areas of competition and consumer rights protection, obtaining the necessary documents or information in real time from other state bodies, the electronic submission of decisions and information regarding these applications, as well as ensuring the accessibility of information in these areas for users.

On July 9 of last year, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the creation of the Electronic Competition Information System.

