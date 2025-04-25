We aim to develop joint satellite system of Turkish states - Kazakhstani project director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Last year, we launched an initiative to establish space partnerships with Central Asian and Turkic-speaking countries in Kazakhstan, the director of the project “Ghalam Kazakhstan”, Berik Zumazanov, said on the second day of the Space Technology Conference (STC2025) in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that they are open to cooperation and plan to use many satellite technologies in the future:

"Our company has made progress in creating several computer subsystems in the field of space technology. We are also working on projects in the field of ground stations, satellite, and optical technologies.

Last year, we launched such an initiative in our country to establish a space partnership with Central Asia and Turkic-speaking countries. In other words, we are together aiming to establish a satellite system for the Turkish countries. A memorandum was signed in that regard. This is an opportunity to further strengthen cooperation between our countries".

"Uzbekcosmos Agency has already expressed its readiness for serious cooperation in this direction. We are very interested in conducting research on the Moon together with other countries. Accordingly, we intend to develop a joint telescope project. Among the ongoing projects, I would also like to note that we have prepared an optical pilot project. We are working closely with a Polish company in this area. We are currently finalizing this project. We plan to test it soon," the project manager emphasized.