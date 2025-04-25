Azerbaijan's State Reserves Agency procures new service vehicles

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The State Reserves Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan has placed an order for new service vehicles, Trend reports

The agency is set to acquire eight sedan-type passenger cars, all manufactured in the current year. The contract's primary requirements stipulate that all vehicles must be manufactured in 2024, with five finished in black and the remaining three in white.

The vehicles will be supplied by Roadster LLC (Limited Liability Company), which will receive a total payment of 295,000 manat ($173,529) for the order.

Roadster LLC was officially registered in 2022. The company, with a charter capital of 200 manat ($117.5), is legally represented by Ulvi Hasanov.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel