Oil market volatility hits record high levels - Viento's director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The oil market is going through a period of extremely high volatility, both in terms of actual and expected indicators, the director of Viento Company, Vladimir Beruchashvili said during the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the current values of both historical and implied volatility in the oil market are at extremely high levels. In particular, the ETF volatility index SBOE - OVX, as of April 23, 2025, was 43.55 points, which reflects the increased uncertainty and tense expectations of market participants regarding future price fluctuations.

Beruchashvili also noted that the volatility of Brent crude oil options expiring in July 2025 ranges from 33 to 54 percent, which is a very high level for this segment.