Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation leaves for Italy to attend Pope Francis' funeral (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Italy on April 25 to participate in the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, the parliamentary press and public relations department told Trend.

The delegation was greeted at Rome's international airport by Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the Holy See, Ilgar Mukhtarov, the country's ambassador to Italy, Reshad Aslanov, and Vatican officials.

The speaker of the national assembly will represent Azerbaijan at the funeral ceremony, which will be held at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on April 26, and participate in the events honoring the pope’s final journey.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel