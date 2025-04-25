Azerbaijan empowers Intellectual Property Agency with new authority - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on determining the authorized body of Azerbaijan in the Interstate Council for Legal Protection and Enforcement of Intellectual Property of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Trend reports.

According to the decree, the authorized body of Azerbaijan in the Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property of the CIS has been determined as the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan must send a notification to the CIS Executive Committee on the determination of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan as the country's authorized body in the Interstate Council on Legal Protection and Protection of Intellectual Property of the CIS.