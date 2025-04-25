Eni reports drop in refining margins, throughput in Q1 2025
Eni has reported a decline in refining and chemical performance for the first quarter of 2025, citing weaker product margins and lower throughput at its domestic facilities.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy