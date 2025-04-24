Azerbaijan's Karabakh wows Danish tourist with natural splendor and exceptional infrastructure

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ On the way from Fuzuli to Shusha, I was captivated by the stunning landscapes, which left me feeling truly inspired, Danish tourist Peter Fenger said in his statement to Trend.

Traveling through the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as part of the NomadMania travel club, Fenger expressed his admiration for the region's beauty.

Another aspect that impressed him was the remarkable infrastructure in the region.

"The roads here are incredible, I have never driven on such roads before. It’s astonishing how quickly this was accomplished. And it’s not just the roads, the new buildings around us are also truly amazing," he noted.

Fenger added that Azerbaijan is a very beautiful country.

"I have nothing but good impressions from my stay here. The people are beautiful, and the food is the best in the world," he said.

Today, travelers from 30 countries of the world - the USA, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia and New Zealand - have started their trip to Karabakh.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as the Turkish Travelers Club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.

