Uzbekistan reports solid foreign trade boost in 1Q2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 24. In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover (FTT) reached $17.3 billion, Trend reports, citing the National Statistical Committee.

This marks a notable increase of $1.37 billion, or 8.6 percent, compared to the same period in 2024.

Of the total FTT, exports amounted to $8.11 billion, reflecting a robust 24.4 percent growth compared to January-March 2024. Meanwhile, imports totaled $9.19 billion, a slight 2.3 percent decline. As a result, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade balance posted a negative deficit of $1.09 billion.

Uzbekistan’s trade relations extend to 173 countries, with China accounting for the largest share of turnover at 17.5 percent, followed by Russia (14.9 percent), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent), Turkey (3.5 percent), and South Korea (2.4 percent).