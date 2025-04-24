Kazakhstan’s Tokayev highlights UN's vital role in global diplomacy

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasized the importance of UN reforms and the need to adhere to its Charter during his speech at the XXXIV session of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.



In his address, Tokayev noted that, in the context of current global realities, the United Nations stands as a cornerstone for tackling international issues, and Kazakhstan will keep its shoulder to the wheel in supporting its endeavors.

“Our country is actively working on creating ‘strong bridges’ of friendship and cooperation between different countries and regions, fostering a dialogue of civilizations. For over twenty years, Kazakhstan has regularly hosted representatives of all major faiths. This fall, we will hold the VIII Congress of World and Traditional Religious Leaders,” the president said.

He underscored that the election of goodwill ambassadors of the Congress, who will promote the ideas of morality, spirituality, and mutual understanding between nations, was an important step toward strengthening mutual understanding and moral values.

The president also highlighted the importance of people’s diplomacy, embodied in the activities of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK).

“Direct contacts and friendly ties between people of different countries and cultures are the best tool for preventing conflicts and wars,” Tokayev added.

Today, Kazakhstan celebrates the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. The Assembly was founded in 1995 at the initiative of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Its primary goal is to strengthen interethnic harmony and sociopolitical stability in a country that is home to representatives of over 130 ethnic groups.

