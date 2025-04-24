Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign currency swap deal to boost bilateral trade

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 24. Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Timur Suleimenov and Governor of the Central Bank of Türkiye Fatih Karahan have signed a bilateral currency swap agreement between the Kazakh tenge and the Turkish lira, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan's National Bank.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan noted that the agreement will simplify mutual settlements between the two countries and reduce currency risks. Additionally, it is expected to boost trade between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

The signing of the document took place during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

