"NomadMania" travel club wraps up its visit to Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The visit of the "NomadMania" travel club to Shusha has ended, Trend reports.

Travelers from 30 countries of the world - the US, UK, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, France, Brazil, Morocco, Denmark, Chile, Portugal, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Syria, India, Serbia, Greece, Albania, Türkiye, Slovakia, Singapore, Italy, Spain, Iran, Cameroon, China, Australia, and New Zealand - visited Shusha after touring the city of Fuzuli as a part of their trip to Azerbaijan's Karabakh.

The foreign travelers got acquainted with the statues shot during the war and the remains of the house of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan. In addition, they visited the Shusha Castle and the Govhar Agha Mosque and then headed to the Jidir Duzu plain.

After Shusha, the guests will be on their way to Khankendi, ready to hit the road and see what the next stop has in store.

The delegation will spend three days in Karabakh and East Zangezur, where they will observe the extensive reconstruction and restoration efforts, demining activities, and the destruction caused by the brutalities during the period of occupation by Armenia.

Over the past 5 years, the large delegations of the major international travel networks, such as ETIC, MTP, TCC, NomadMania, and the Turkish Travel Club, as well as the Turkish Travelers Club, British "Piki Reels", Swedish "Club 100," have visited Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur 12 times. This trip is the 13th group visit of foreign travelers to Karabakh.

