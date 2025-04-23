Turkmen national leader arrives in Uzbekistan

Photo: Official website of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. On April 23 National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov arrived with a visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The high guest was met by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at the international airport of Samarkand, solemnly decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

According to the program of the stay, the two leaders are expected to hold a bilateral meeting and participate jointly in cultural events.

During the talks, issues of further strengthening Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership will be considered.