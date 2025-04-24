Azerbaijan's Baku hosts int'l space technology conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24.​ The Space Technology Conference (STC2025) has officially kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend​ reports.

This prestigious two-day event is being hosted by the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos).

Throughout the conference, participants will address a range of pressing topics such as “Earth Observation for Sustainable Regional Development,” “Connectivity in Central Eurasia: The Role of Satellite Communications,” “The Latest Technologies Driving Innovation & Investment in the Space Industry,” “Small-Scale Satellites,” “Coordinating International Space Activities for Sustainable Development,” and “Satellite Technologies for Regional Challenges.”

The conference has brought together over four hundred participants representing one hundred and twelve organizations from thirty-five countries. Representatives from the Middle East, Europe, Asia, North and South America, and Africa are attending the event.

A day prior to the conference, on April 23, the heads of space agencies from the member states of the Organization of Turkic States — Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan — as well as observer states Hungary and Turkmenistan, held their latest meeting.

Will be updated

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel