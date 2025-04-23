Armenia's stance on Trird CIS games in Azerbaijan remains unclear

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Armenia hasn't yet announced its participation in the III CIS Games, which will be held in Azerbaijan, the Head of Security and Operations at the Baku City Circuit Operations Company, Aygul Aghayeva said at a press conference, Trend reports.

She noted that, following the rules of each international event, they are invited.

"We send our invitations to various countries,"

The III CIS Games will be held from September 28 through October 8, 2025, in Ganja, in the capacity of "Sports Capital of the Commonwealth," as well as in Yevlakh, Mingachevir, Gabala, Shaki, Goygol, and Khankendi.

