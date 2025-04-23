EBRD expands geographic mandate to include Africa and Iraq

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will expand its geographic scope to include selected countries in sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq, following the approval of an amendment to Article 1 of the Bank’s statutes by its shareholders, Trend reports.

This article outlines the EBRD’s mandate and regions of operation.

The change, endorsed by the Board of Governors in 2023, will take effect in three months. It allows the Bank to begin the process of granting operational status to eligible countries once they become members.

So far, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Nigeria and Iraq have joined the EBRD as shareholders. Senegal, Kenya and Ghana are in the process of becoming members.

The announcement comes ahead of the EBRD’s 34th Annual Meeting, set to take place at its London headquarters from 13 to 15 May 2025. The meeting will focus on the theme Expanding Horizons, Enduring Strengths, highlighting the Bank’s evolving strategy and upcoming five-year framework.

The EBRD currently includes 75 national shareholders, along with the European Union and the European Investment Bank. The Bank supports countries in transition through investment, advisory services, and policy reform, with a focus on private sector development and sustainable growth.