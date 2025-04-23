Azerbaijani parliament speaker expresses support for her Turkish counterpart in connection with earthquakes in Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. On April 23, a telephone conversation took place between the Chairman of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan Sahiba Gafarova and the Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Numan Kurtulmuş, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, Sahiba Gafarova expressed concern regarding the series of earthquakes that occurred in Istanbul in Türkiye.

It was once again emphasised that the brotherly countries, Azerbaijan and Türkiye, always stand together – in both joyful and difficult times.

Numan Kurtulmuş expressed his gratitude for the care and support, and informed his counterpart of the arrangements being made to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.