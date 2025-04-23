Albania extradites fraud suspect to Azerbaijan for prosecution

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan on extradition of citizen of Azerbaijan Elshan Salmanov following the requirements of the European Convention on Extradition of December 13, 1957 has been satisfied by the competent authorities of the Republic of Albania, Trend reports via the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, accused of fraud, Elshan Salmanov was put on an international wanted list and later arrested in October 2024 in the city of Rinas (Albania).

“Necessary measures are being taken for the accused to be brought to Azerbaijan,” the authority informs.