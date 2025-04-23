President Ilham Aliyev's visit to China sets stage for deeper co-op - Azerbaijani MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and China continues to strengthen. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to China and the overall meetings took place in a friendly atmosphere, Azerbaijani MP Vugar Bayramov told Trend.

According to him, the Chinese president's description of the President of Azerbaijan as his own and the entire Chinese people's friend is both a recognition of the head of state's prestige and a special honor for our country.

He noted that the relations between the two countries are of strategic importance:

"There is also an agreement in this regard. This is reflected in both trade turnover and economic relations. In fact, we have observed a rise in trade turnover between the two countries in recent years. In 2024, the trade turnover between the countries increased by almost 21 percent, reaching $3.7 billion. China is one of Azerbaijan's largest trading partners and the country with the largest share in imports. We are witnessing a significant deepening of both commercial and economic ties between the two countries. China and Azerbaijan cooperate on different international platforms, and this collaboration also supports regional peace. Azerbaijan contributes to the establishment of trust in Asia within the framework of those organizations," the MP said.

He mentioned that one of the important areas is cooperation in transportation and logistics.

"There is a noticeable strengthening and deepening of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China within the framework of the Middle Corridor. The fact that freight transportation between China and Azerbaijan increased by over 80 percent last year demonstrates that serious cooperation has been established between the two countries through the Middle Corridor and the East-West Transport Corridor. The development in Azerbaijan's transport and logistics sector, along with the use of electronic services, overall means the successful implementation of this transport corridor in the region," Bayramov explained.

The MP emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a special role in regional projects, including the implementation of the Middle Corridor.

"At the same time, we are observing increased interest from Chinese companies in the Azerbaijani market. Also, Azerbaijani businessmen are interested in exporting products to China. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev's visit will create an opportunity for a new stage in cooperation between the two countries," he added.

Commenting on the issue, another MP, Nagif Hamzayev, said that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China have entered a new phase.

"The recent meeting of the two country leaders was an important step for further deepening bilateral relations. The meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place in an atmosphere of friendship and sincerity, which further confirmed the high level of relations between the two countries.

One of the key results of the meeting was the adoption of a new statement. Based on this statement, Azerbaijan-China relations are now taking on a comprehensive partnership character. This step advances relations from the previous strategic partnership level, opening the way for even greater expansion and deepening of relations," he said.

The MP pointed out that the importance of the Middle Corridor was emphasized during the meeting.

"The increasing role of Azerbaijan in transportation between China and Europe and the real infrastructure being created in our country were positively noted. The growing activity of Chinese companies in this field indicates the deepening of bilateral economic cooperation. Additionally, issues of cooperation in the field of renewable energy were also discussed.

The competitiveness of Chinese companies in the global energy market in terms of both price and quality, and the prospects for implementing China's achievements in this area in Azerbaijan, were positively evaluated," Hamzayev said.

He noted that Azerbaijan supports China's global security, development, and global civilizations initiatives, as well as the concept of 'the shared fate of humanity'.

"This high-level meeting and the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and China show that relations between the two countries have entered a qualitatively new phase. The comprehensive partnership format, expansion of cooperation in economic and political fields, as well as joint activities in international organizations, lays a solid foundation for the future development of Azerbaijan-China relations," the MP concluded.