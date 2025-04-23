Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Charter capital of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC surpasses new heights

Economy Materials 23 April 2025 16:27 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The charter capital of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has more than doubled following an official decision to significantly increase its financial base, Trend reports.

The company’s capital has risen from over 906 million manat ($532.9 million) to 1.99 billion manat ($1.17 billion), reflecting the scale of expansion and investment in the national rail infrastructure.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC was established by a decree from President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 20, 2009. The charter and organizational structure of the company were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 15, 2010.

The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku) and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the Kars–Tbilisi–Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has directly connected Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017, Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.

