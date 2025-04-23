Charter capital of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC surpasses new heights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The charter capital
of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC has more than doubled following an
official decision to significantly increase its financial base,
Trend reports.
The company’s capital has risen from over 906 million manat
($532.9 million) to 1.99 billion manat ($1.17 billion), reflecting
the scale of expansion and investment in the national rail
infrastructure.
Azerbaijan Railways CJSC was established by a decree from
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on July 20,
2009. The charter and organizational structure of the company were
approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on February 15, 2010.
The railway comprises 176 stations, of which Bilajari (in Baku)
and Shirvan are fully automated. Twelve stations include container
courts equipped with specialized mechanisms and machinery, while
three stations—Keshla (in Baku), Ganja, and Khirdalan—are capable
of handling high freight containers. In conjunction with the
Kars–Tbilisi–Baku railway, a regional rail link project that has
directly connected Türkiye, Georgia, and Azerbaijan since 2017,
Azerbaijan is modernizing its railway lines with new high-speed
rolling stock to replace the outdated equipment.