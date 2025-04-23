EIB to support climate resilience planning at key Greek ports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. The European Investment Bank (EIB) will provide advisory support to Growthfund, Greece’s National Investment Fund, to help strengthen the climate resilience of key ports in Greece, Trend reports.

The initiative includes Climate Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (CRVAs) for the ports of Volos, Alexandroupoli, and Patras.

Under the agreement, EIB Advisory will work with the respective port authorities to identify climate-related risks—such as sea level rise, coastal flooding, and extreme weather—and define potential adaptation measures to protect infrastructure and operations.

The advisory work will be structured in three parts: baseline analysis of climate trends and past weather events, a CRVA to assess risks and identify adaptation actions, and an evaluation of the potential financial impact of climate risks on the ports.

The project is aligned with EU climate policy and follows best practices, including the European Commission’s guidance on climate-proofing infrastructure. The EIB’s involvement supports its role as the EU Climate Bank, helping ensure the long-term sustainability and resilience of critical public infrastructure.