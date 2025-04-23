Tajikistan, World Bank forge path for future prosperity with new 2026–2030 framework

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 23. The development of a new Country Partnership Framework (CPF) for Tajikistan for 2026–2030 was identified as a key priority for cooperation during a meeting between the Tajik government and the World Bank, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

The talks took place in Washington, D.C., on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, with the Tajik delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Khokim Kholikzoda, Minister of Finance Faiziddin Kahhorzoda, and Chairman of the National Bank of Tajikistan Firdavs Tolibzoda. The World Bank was represented by Antonella Bassani, Vice President for Europe and Central Asia.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the design of the upcoming CPF, which is expected to be based on a detailed assessment of Tajikistan’s development opportunities and focus on job creation, human capital development, digitalization, and climate change adaptation.

Kholikzoda expressed gratitude to the World Bank for its continued support and highlighted the role of ongoing reform programs such as the Development Policy Operations (DPO), aimed at improving the investment climate and strengthening fiscal and macroeconomic governance.

The parties expressed readiness to further deepen strategic cooperation and ensure sustainable economic and social development.