Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan deepen ties through humanitarian programs in culture and science

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan strengthen humanitarian cooperation based on common cultural and civilizational values, the Deputy Executive Director of Baku International Center for Multiculturalism, Ramin Gambarov, said at the IV meeting of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Expert Council, Trend reports.

He noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan include not only close political and economic ties, but also centuries-old sharing of cultural, spiritual, and civilizational values.

Gambarov emphasized that in the context of global challenges, humanitarian cooperation acquires special significance as the most important tool for strengthening the dialogue between peoples. In this context, he highlighted joint initiatives in the sphere of culture, education, science, and youth exchanges.

''An important place in these efforts is occupied by inter-university cooperation, joint cultural events, exhibitions, festivals, theatrical performances, and film screenings, which reveal the cultural diversity of the two countries, he added.

The official also noted that Azerbaijan actively promotes the model of multiculturalism based on the principles of tolerance, respect, and dialogue as a basis for peaceful coexistence of different ethnicities and religions. This model has also resonated in Kazakhstan, where a successful institutional framework for inter-ethnic harmony has also been established. He noted that the similarity of approaches opens additional opportunities for joint development of solutions in the humanitarian sphere.

“Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan demonstrate to the world an example of harmonious combination of traditional values and openness of modernity. Our humanitarian cooperation is not only an exchange of knowledge and experience, but also an important factor of regional stability and mutual trust,” Gambarov stated.

He also added that Baku International Center for Multiculturalism actively cooperates with several Kazakh institutions and is ready to launch new joint projects.