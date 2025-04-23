Kazakhstan becomes hotspot for Croatian investment across key sectors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 23. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed satisfaction with the growing interest of Croatian companies in the Kazakh market, including in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and the food industry, during a meeting with Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlić-Radman, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Tokayev emphasized that the minister's visit is a clear demonstration of Croatia's desire to give a new impetus to bilateral relations.

He also expressed confidence that the cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia will continue to develop in the spirit of mutual trust and constructive dialogue.



“Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the participation of a high-level Croatian delegation at the ongoing Kazakh-Croatian business forum, noting that the agreements reached will contribute to the expansion of trade and investment cooperation,” the press service of the President of Kazakhstan stated.



Today, over 30 companies with Croatian participation successfully operate in Kazakhstan, including well-known brands such as Pliva and Podravka.