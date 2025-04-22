Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan-China interests form wide base for enhancing mutual co-op - political analyst

Politics Materials 22 April 2025 20:20 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-China interests form wide base for enhancing mutual co-op - political analyst

Follow Trend on

Ali Gasimov
Ali Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ In recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and China have significantly developed both politically and economically. Both countries hold key geopolitical and economic interests in the Eurasian region, which has created a strong foundation for further cooperation, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China were established in 1992. Over the years, cooperation, built on mutual respect and non-interference in internal matters, has evolved into a strategic partnership. China has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and respects its position on the Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijan has also reciprocated China's stance by supporting the 'One China' policy, including on issues such as Taiwan and Tibet. Their collaboration extends beyond bilateral relations, with both nations working together in organizations like the United Nations and others. As President Ilham Aliyev recently emphasized in an exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency, 'We attach particular importance to the development of cooperation between our countries in all areas of mutual interest and view the deepening of bilateral relations as one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," he said.

According to Garayev, economic ties between the two nations have expanded considerably in recent years.

"China has become one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners, with trade turnover increasing by 20.7 percent in 2024, reaching $3.7 billion. As President Ilham Aliyev highlighted, 'Indeed, China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan and its share in the country's foreign trade has reached 7.9 percent. It is also the leader in imports, with its share amounting to 17.69 percent.

Despite the progressive trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, there is still a huge untapped potential.' The mutual trade composition is diverse and robust. Chinese companies are playing an active role in Azerbaijan’s transportation and infrastructure projects. Notably, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, industrial parks, and other logistics facilities have emerged as prime investment opportunities for Chinese investors.

The head of state also highlighted in his interview that, as of today, 375 companies with Chinese capital have been registered in Azerbaijan, with 298 of them actively operating in the country.

'Currently, negotiations are underway between Azerbaijan and China on the prospects for joint cooperation in the non-oil sector, in particular, in attracting direct investment in hi-tech and innovation, alternative and renewable energy.' This demonstrates that there are still numerous areas where the two countries can deepen their cooperation," he remarked.

The political analyst also pointed out that Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location has made it a vital transport hub.

"The core objective of China’s 'Belt and Road' initiative is to establish a sustainable and efficient transport link between Asia and Europe. Azerbaijan's role in this initiative is crucial. The country has supported the initiative from the outset, investing in numerous projects aimed at its realization.

As President Ilham Aliyev pointed out, 'It is safe to say that Azerbaijan is the second country after China to have invested the most in this project both on its own territory and abroad. Such important transport projects as the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the International North-South Transport Corridor and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), as well as the Baku International Trade Seaport, one of the major ports on the Caspian Sea, are opening up new horizons for the implementation of economic and transport opportunities within the framework of the Belt and Road initiative," he explained.

Garayev emphasized that the potential for further strengthening ties between Azerbaijan and China is immense.

"There are numerous strategic opportunities for the future development of Azerbaijan-China relations. New fields such as alternative energy, agriculture, digital technologies, and tourism are becoming key areas for collaboration. This partnership extends beyond traditional sectors and is evolving to address new challenges and align with global trends.

Azerbaijan's 'green energy' concept and China's 'green Silk Road' initiative align closely, both serving the shared objectives of environmental protection and sustainable development. Expanding Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities and fostering multimodal transportation will be key areas of future collaboration. For China, maintaining stable, secure, and fast corridors to Europe is crucial. In this context, the Middle Corridor emerges as a highly strategic and alternative route for China.

Green energy and renewable resources play a central role in Azerbaijan’s energy strategy. As a global leader in this sector, China brings valuable experience in technology exports. The involvement of Chinese technologies and investments in developing a "green energy zone" in Karabakh and East Zangezur represents a promising avenue for future cooperation. Furthermore, there are significant opportunities for collaboration in fields like digital technologies, artificial intelligence, and 5G infrastructure. Chinese tech companies are increasingly interested in the Azerbaijani market, paving the way for mutually beneficial, innovative projects," he noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more