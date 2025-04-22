Azerbaijan-China interests form wide base for enhancing mutual co-op - political analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ In recent years, relations between Azerbaijan and China have significantly developed both politically and economically. Both countries hold key geopolitical and economic interests in the Eurasian region, which has created a strong foundation for further cooperation, Azerbaijani political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

"Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and China were established in 1992. Over the years, cooperation, built on mutual respect and non-interference in internal matters, has evolved into a strategic partnership. China has consistently supported Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and respects its position on the Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijan has also reciprocated China's stance by supporting the 'One China' policy, including on issues such as Taiwan and Tibet. Their collaboration extends beyond bilateral relations, with both nations working together in organizations like the United Nations and others. As President Ilham Aliyev recently emphasized in an exclusive interview with China’s Xinhua News Agency, 'We attach particular importance to the development of cooperation between our countries in all areas of mutual interest and view the deepening of bilateral relations as one of the important directions of Azerbaijan's foreign policy," he said.

According to Garayev, economic ties between the two nations have expanded considerably in recent years.

"China has become one of Azerbaijan's key trade partners, with trade turnover increasing by 20.7 percent in 2024, reaching $3.7 billion. As President Ilham Aliyev highlighted, 'Indeed, China has become the fourth largest trading partner for Azerbaijan and its share in the country's foreign trade has reached 7.9 percent. It is also the leader in imports, with its share amounting to 17.69 percent.

Despite the progressive trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, there is still a huge untapped potential.' The mutual trade composition is diverse and robust. Chinese companies are playing an active role in Azerbaijan’s transportation and infrastructure projects. Notably, the Baku International Sea Trade Port, industrial parks, and other logistics facilities have emerged as prime investment opportunities for Chinese investors.

The head of state also highlighted in his interview that, as of today, 375 companies with Chinese capital have been registered in Azerbaijan, with 298 of them actively operating in the country.

'Currently, negotiations are underway between Azerbaijan and China on the prospects for joint cooperation in the non-oil sector, in particular, in attracting direct investment in hi-tech and innovation, alternative and renewable energy.' This demonstrates that there are still numerous areas where the two countries can deepen their cooperation," he remarked.