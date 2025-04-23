President Ilham Aliyev, President Xi Jinping hold common views on importance of green development - Chinese scholar

BEIJING, China, April 23. President Ilham Aliyev and President Xi Jinping hold common views on the importance of green development, said Kang Jie, Associate Research Fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, Trend reports.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing, the scholar emphasized that both leaders are aligned in their vision for sustainable and environmentally friendly progress.

Kang, who recently visited the liberated territories of Karabakh, including the city of Shusha, noted the significant role green principles play in the region’s ongoing reconstruction. "In Shusha, I witnessed a remarkable commitment to environment-friendly rebuilding. The presence of hydroelectric projects and solar energy facilities was particularly impressive," he said.

Drawing a parallel to China’s own development model, Kang pointed to Xiong'an, a city south of Beijing designed with a focus on digitalization and ecological sustainability. "Xiong’an is seen as a model for future urban planning in China, and even globally. It reflects the same priorities we now see taking shape in Karabakh," he added.

Kang underlined the potential for deeper cooperation between Chinese companies and Azerbaijan, particularly in areas such as renewable energy and digital infrastructure. "Chinese firms specializing in solar and green technologies already have a presence in Karabakh, and I believe there is room for expanded involvement in the future," he said.