Kazakhstan takes bold steps to strengthen gas ties with Turkmenistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting with the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, special attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the gas sector, specifically Kazakhstan's participation in the development project of the Galkynysh field in partnership with foreign companies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant potential of the construction project for the Turgundi–Herat–Kandahar–Spin-Buldak railway, noting that its successful implementation will ensure diversification of transport routes and expansion of export markets.

According to him, the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway corridor and the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan road under construction also play a key role in the development of transit potential in the North-South direction.

Furthermore, the participants of the meeting discussed cooperation in the fields of education and digitalization. The Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to Turkmenistan in the digitalization of public services and the professional development of IT specialists.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, is in Kazakhstan in an informal capacity. During his visit, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited several sites, including the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkestan, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.