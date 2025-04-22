Alvarez & Marsal offers expertise to enhance public financial management in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 22. International consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal has expressed readiness to share global experience and propose solutions aimed at improving the efficiency of public financial management in Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan.

The announcement came during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Finance, Faiziddin Kahhorzoda, and representatives of Alvarez & Marsal, held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG).

During the talks, the sides discussed opportunities for cooperation in digitizing public financial management, improving the effectiveness of the budgeting process, and implementing modern solutions in tax and customs administration.

Alvarez & Marsal’s leadership emphasized the company’s willingness to support Tajikistan’s reform efforts by leveraging its international expertise and offering tailored strategies for more efficient fiscal governance.

Alvarez & Marsal is a global consulting firm specializing in performance improvement, financial restructuring, healthcare, energy, and public sector solutions.