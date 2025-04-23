China regards Middle Corridor as long-term strategic alternative to diversify trade routes - expert

BEIJING, China, April 23​. China regards the Middle Corridor as a long-term strategic alternative to diversify trade routes with the Eurasian and European countries, Kang Jie, Associate Research Fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told journalists, Trend reports.

"We don't regard the Middle Corridor only as a trade road or just a corridor. We regard it as a future industrial belt or a belt for common development," the expert stressed.

According to Jie, in the past two years, the number of joint programs between China and Azerbaijan on green power has grown.

"China has many advantages in the manufacturing sector. Also, Azerbaijan and other regional countries have strategies or initiatives for re-industrialization, green transition, and digital transition," he noted.

The expert expressed confidence that in the future, the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor concept will bolster the cooperation between China and regional countries in terms of industrial capacity, especially modernization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel