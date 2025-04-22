Russia reverses ban on Kazakh agricultural imports, opening new trade pathways

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 22. The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation (Rosselkhoznadzor) has published a decision to lift the temporary restrictions on the import of regulated (quarantine) products into Russia from Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Effective April 22, 2025, the temporary restrictions on the import into the Russian Federation from the Republic of Kazakhstan of regulated products specified in the decisions of Rosselkhoznadzor dated October 14, 2024, and October 18, 2024, are hereby lifted," the document states.

This decision comes into force on April 22, 2025.

Previously, on October 2024, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of the Russian Federation imposed restrictions on the import of regulated products from Kazakhstan, including wheat, lentils, flax seeds, and other agricultural goods.