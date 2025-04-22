Azerbaijan, Algeria explore future opportunities for strengthening bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yalchin Rafiyev, visited the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria on April 21, 2025, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) told Trend.

According to the ministry, the visit included the second round of political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, held in Algiers.

The consultations were led by Yalchin Rafiyev from Azerbaijan and Lounès Magramane, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Algeria.

During the discussions, the current state and future prospects of bilateral political, economic, trade, and parliamentary relations were thoroughly addressed. It was noted that there are significant opportunities for cooperation in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors between the two countries.

The possibilities for expanding multilateral cooperation, particularly within international organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), were also discussed. It was highlighted that Azerbaijan’s hosting of the OIC summit in 2026 is a significant event, and the country's prestige and rich experience in hosting international events will contribute to the successful organization of the summit.

The Algerian side was briefed on the post-conflict situation, peace process, restoration work in the liberated territories, landmine clearance efforts, and the return of citizens to their homeland.

The consultations also included exchanges of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. During the visit, Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev was received by Ahmed Attaf, Algeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs. The meeting emphasized satisfaction with the development of political relations between the two countries and the necessity of expanding cooperation in economic, trade, and investment areas.

As part of the visit, Deputy Minister Yalchin Rafiyev also visited Algeria's National Museum of Moudjahid, where he was informed about the Algerian people's resistance movement against colonialism.

