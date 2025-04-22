Iran rules out enriched uranium export, VP confirms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22.​ The export of enriched uranium from Iran is not on the agenda, said Mohammad Eslami, Iran's Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI), Trend reports.

Speaking today at an event commemorating the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Eslami clarified that despite various speculations, there are no plans to export enriched uranium from the country.

Regarding the use of plasma technology in the military, Eslami emphasized that Iran has not ventured into military applications of nuclear technology. However, he noted the wide-ranging uses of plasma technology and the importance of focusing on its potential.

“Iran uses plasma technology in treating diabetes, aiding cancer treatments, irradiating agricultural products, waste processing, and more,” he added.

Addressing concerns about foreign threats to Iran's nuclear centers and the possibility of incidents similar to the Chernobyl disaster, Eslami stated that such attacks would violate international laws and collective commitments between nations. He assured that such an incident would not occur at Iran's nuclear facilities.

He further mentioned that after the Fukushima and Chernobyl incidents, technical requirements have been imposed on all nuclear power plants worldwide. These standards have been incorporated into the design, construction, and equipment of Iran’s Atomic Power Station.

Recently, there have been discussions concerning ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. It was suggested that the possibility of transferring Iran's enriched uranium to a third country might be considered.

The second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States concerning Iran's nuclear program has commenced in Rome, Italy, on April 19, led by Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The third round of talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program were held in Muscat, Oman. The discussions, led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs, Steve Winkoff, were described as constructive and based on mutual respect.

