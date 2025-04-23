Azerbaijan, Chinese businesses set to build wind power plant in Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, SOCAR Green LLC, China Datang Overseas Investment Co. Ltd., and PowerChina Resources Limited on the development of a two GW offshore wind energy project in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the ministry.

The memorandum will encompass collaborative efforts in evaluating investment prospects and instituting suitable technical and legal frameworks for support mechanisms.

A steering committee and a working group will be established for the development of the project, as well as experts in commercial, legal, and technical fields.

The Ministry of Energy will provide support in obtaining relevant permits, allocation of maritime areas, and other necessary processes.

As part of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's visit to China, six documents on renewable energy cooperation were signed.

These documents include plans for solar power plants with a total capacity of 260 MW, a 100 MW floating solar power plant, a 30 MW battery storage system, the construction of a minimum two GW offshore wind power plant, the development of an additional two MW wind energy project, and cooperation on renewable energy and electric power system planning.

