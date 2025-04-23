Sculpture of Nizami bridges cultural ties between China and Azerbaijan - Yuan Xikun

BEIJING, China, April 23. In 2012, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China, I was invited by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China to create a sculpture of the great poet Nizami. This was my way of expressing my respect for this great man in an eternal form, said Yuan Xikun, Director of the JinTai Art Museum, professor, and sculptor, in an interview with journalists in Beijing, Trend reports.

Yuan, who created a sculpture of the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami, spoke about the inspiration behind the work and its significance.

The sculptor revealed that he dedicated nearly a year to studying Nizami’s works to better capture his inner world. “The sculpture was permanently installed at the International Celebrity Sculpture Garden in Chaoyang Park, Beijing, on December 6, 2012. On Nizami's memorial day, diplomats from the Azerbaijani embassy and expatriates in China visit the site to lay flowers in his honor. In this way, the essence of world cultural excellence is passed down from generation to generation.”

Yuan also reflected on the intellectual parallels between Nizami and the Chinese poet Su Dongpo, who lived 104 years later. “Although they were separated by more than a century, Nizami and Su Dongpo shared a similar ideological realm. Nizami created extraordinary poetry not to earn a living, but to champion ideals. Su Dongpo, too, believed that ‘the most important thing in life is to live simply, with enough food and clothing, and to avoid causing harm.’ Like the historical figures I have sculpted, they both transcended material pursuits and embraced devotion to greater principles.”

The artist emphasized the importance of the International Celebrity Sculpture Garden as a space for fostering cross-cultural awareness. “By placing the sculptures of sages from around the world in this garden, I want Chinese children and future generations to understand that the wisdom of humanity is not the product of any one nation, but a collective treasure shared by all.”

In recognition of his contributions to strengthening cultural ties between China and Azerbaijan, Yuan was awarded the Order of Friendship by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on February 5, 2021. Yuan noted, “I am honored to be the first Chinese recipient of this prestigious award. I will continue to promote cultural exchange between our two countries through my art.”