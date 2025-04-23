Date of Iran-US talks on technical issues changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 23.​ Expert-level technical talks between Iran and the US will be held on April 26, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baghaei told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, at the proposal of the mediator country Oman and with the agreement of the Iranian and US delegations, a technical-consultative meeting was planned to be held on April 23 within the framework of indirect talks between Iran and the US.

Baghaei said that this meeting was scheduled for April 26, simultaneously with the participation of the heads of the negotiating teams of the two countries.

The Iranian official did not disclose the reason for the change in the time of the meeting.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi. The third round of these indirect talks is scheduled for April 26.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the United States regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel